DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCNFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.78.

DOCN stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.83.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after buying an additional 696,426 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $86,834,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,431,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,397,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,187,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 901,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 241,706 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

