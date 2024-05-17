Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.40 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.69 by $1.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.85 earnings per share.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.64. 18,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,328. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $476.48.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DDS. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total transaction of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

