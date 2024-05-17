Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Docebo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Docebo from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

DCBO stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $36.94. 15,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 168.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84. Docebo has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Docebo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Docebo by 75.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Docebo by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 109.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Docebo by 54.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 52,681 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

