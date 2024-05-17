DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in April

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the April 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.0 days.
DTS Price Performance
DTS stock remained flat at $24.85 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. DTS has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $24.85.
About DTS
