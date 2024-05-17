Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.28

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.28 and last traded at C$11.18, with a volume of 152681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPM. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.3451327 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total value of C$62,316.89. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total transaction of C$62,316.89. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,527.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,578. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.