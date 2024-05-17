DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10-$3.15, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.30 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.91.

NYSE:DXC opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

