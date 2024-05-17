DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Update

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
DynaResource Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNR remained flat at $1.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. DynaResource has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.01.
DynaResource Company Profile
