DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Update

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DynaResource Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNR remained flat at $1.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. DynaResource has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.01.

DynaResource Company Profile

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

