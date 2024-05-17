Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 215,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 97,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Eastern Platinum Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$37.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Get Eastern Platinum alerts:

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.48 million for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eastern Platinum

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.