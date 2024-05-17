Efficient Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 195.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 141,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 93,757 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,571,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,634,229. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

