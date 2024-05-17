Efficient Advisors LLC Has $671,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.91. The company had a trading volume of 116,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,748. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.27 and a twelve month high of $243.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.99.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.