Efficient Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $18,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $889,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 37,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VGSH traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $57.83. 776,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.