Efficient Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $18,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $889,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 37,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
VGSH traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $57.83. 776,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.57.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
