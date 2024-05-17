Efficient Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,322. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

