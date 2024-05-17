Efficient Advisors LLC Purchases 39,239 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $68,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,762 shares during the period. P E Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,140,000 after buying an additional 2,773,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,117. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.