Efficient Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,409,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.8% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $41,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 102.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,266,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,352,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,834,000 after acquiring an additional 140,501 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 276,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 123,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $32.17.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

