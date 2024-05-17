Efficient Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,163,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 6.0% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $88,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.54. 608,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,328. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

