Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 919,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after buying an additional 891,840 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,574,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,106,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 356,862 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,091,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,900,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 217,445 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,512. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

