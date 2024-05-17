Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research restated a reduce rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$28.50.

TSE EFN traded up C$0.49 on Thursday, hitting C$24.38. 1,104,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,426. The company has a market cap of C$9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$18.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.90.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$333.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.92 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0547496 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64. Also, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

