Elevai Labs, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 20th (NASDAQ:ELAB)

Elevai Labs’ (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 20th. Elevai Labs had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 21st. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Elevai Labs’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Elevai Labs Trading Up 3.2 %

ELAB stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68. Elevai Labs has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevai Labs

About Elevai Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elevai Labs stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevai Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELAB Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.30% of Elevai Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

