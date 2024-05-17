EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,565. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.44. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.49 and a 1 year high of $385.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

