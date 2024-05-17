Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$53.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

ENB stock opened at C$50.06 on Monday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$42.75 and a 1 year high of C$52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

