Encore Wire Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Encore Wire has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Encore Wire has a dividend payout ratio of 0.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $23.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.05. The stock had a trading volume of 33,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,465. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $150.51 and a 12 month high of $295.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.33.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIRE. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

