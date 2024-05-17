Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Cut to Hold at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EDR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EDR

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDR opened at $26.69 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $552,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,257.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $432,236.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $552,256.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,257.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,215 shares of company stock valued at $5,048,476. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.