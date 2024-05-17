Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 267.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,155 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of ENIC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.18. 62,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,531. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.66%.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

