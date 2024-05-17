Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

ENLV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 43,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.22. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

