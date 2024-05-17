Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance
ENLV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 43,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.22. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enlivex Therapeutics
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enlivex Therapeutics
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.