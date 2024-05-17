Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Entera Bio Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ENTX stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

