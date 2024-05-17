EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.82.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,751. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.45. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $493,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 13.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

