EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $45.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised EQT to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $40.51 on Monday. EQT has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.09.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EQT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,285,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

