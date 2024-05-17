Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Crane NXT, Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CXT)

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Crane NXT in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Crane NXT Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.36. Crane NXT has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Crane NXT’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane NXT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Crane NXT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Crane NXT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 52,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

