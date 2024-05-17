Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.22.

EQR opened at $67.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

