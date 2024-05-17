Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $21.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.18. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 13.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other Espey Mfg. & Electronics news, insider Peggy A. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $152,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

