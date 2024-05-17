Evercore Lowers Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lowered by Evercore from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.09.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$70.12 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$61.84 and a 1 year high of C$74.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$72.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In other news, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total value of C$1,191,120.00. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,235.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

