Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EPM. TheStreet cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of EPM stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $181.14 million, a P/E ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 0.91. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.