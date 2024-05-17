Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Extendicare traded as high as C$7.90 and last traded at C$7.83, with a volume of 832610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.28.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Leede Jones Gable increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXE

Extendicare Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.09. The stock has a market cap of C$652.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of C$350.18 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.3902439 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

About Extendicare

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.