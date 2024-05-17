Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FNF. Stephens upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.80.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 179,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,896. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,001 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $135,347,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,401 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,836,000 after buying an additional 1,424,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12,859.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 875,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,170,000 after buying an additional 869,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.