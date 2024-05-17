First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,050 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,418,000 after buying an additional 620,682 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,828,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after buying an additional 286,160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,224,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after acquiring an additional 87,039 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,914,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $28.00. 66,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,623. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

In related news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at $551,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $50,042.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,979.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

