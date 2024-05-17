Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Announces Earnings Results

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Flowers Foods updated its FY24 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 764,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,872. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.