Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.46.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 105,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,456. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortive has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. Research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.65%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

