Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Senior Officer David Michael Spyker Acquires 20,000 Shares

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Michael Spyker bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00.

FRU traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$13.70. 108,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.08. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$12.66 and a 12-month high of C$15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 43.19%. The business had revenue of C$80.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.55.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

