FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Down 10.5% in April

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 374,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FSD Pharma stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of FSD Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Singular Research reissued a “buy-venture” rating on shares of FSD Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

FSD Pharma Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ HUGE traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. 254,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,720. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. FSD Pharma has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.68.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FSD Pharma will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

See Also

