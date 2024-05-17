Fundamental Research Analysts Give Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) a C$0.22 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.22 price objective on Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Grid Metals Price Performance
Shares of GRDM stock opened at C$0.08 on Tuesday. Grid Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.42.
About Grid Metals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grid Metals
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.