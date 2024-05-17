Fundamental Research Analysts Give Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) a C$0.22 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.22 price objective on Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GRDM stock opened at C$0.08 on Tuesday. Grid Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.42.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

