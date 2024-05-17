Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Senior Officer Sells C$215,319.23 in Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Krista Muhr sold 93,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$215,319.23.

TSE GAU traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.34. 270,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,050. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.40. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$594.66 million, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Galiano Gold had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3973064 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

