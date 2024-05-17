Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Kevin Rountree Acquires 157 Shares

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Rountree purchased 157 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,968 ($125.19) per share, for a total transaction of £15,649.76 ($19,655.56).

Kevin Rountree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Kevin Rountree purchased 177 shares of Games Workshop Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,845 ($123.65) per share, for a total transaction of £17,425.65 ($21,886.02).

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

LON GAW opened at £101.20 ($127.10) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,864.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,937.83. Games Workshop Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 8,860 ($111.28) and a twelve month high of £118.50 ($148.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,386.79, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80.

Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,905.66%.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

