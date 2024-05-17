GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at CIBC

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$42.92.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$35.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$522.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.99. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$35.01 and a 12 month high of C$49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.54.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$622.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$642.90 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.1606973 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

