GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,323.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after acquiring an additional 952,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,484,000 after acquiring an additional 889,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,152,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 348,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,985. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.95. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

