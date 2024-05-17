GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

GEN Restaurant Group Price Performance

GENK traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. 66,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,328. GEN Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $383.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,248.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,248.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez acquired 48,142 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $290,296.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,025.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 59,039 shares of company stock worth $371,611.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $68,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 136,578 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 379,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 79,299 shares in the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

