Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Globant in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $279.00 price objective (down from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $228.53.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $9.91 on Monday, reaching $167.82. 424,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,798. Globant has a 1-year low of $148.23 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.59.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Globant will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 122.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Globant by 15,800.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

