Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 725,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Green Dot Stock Performance

GDOT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 114,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,327. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $534.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $361.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.14 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $649,754.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter worth $116,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,464,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Green Dot by 16.6% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

