Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires 630 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.86. 6,679,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,173,695. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $177.32.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

