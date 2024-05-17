Guardian Capital Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,179.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $415,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQDH stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average is $93.42. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.44 and a 12 month high of $94.37.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

