Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 277.8% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $317.76. 1,165,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,779. The stock has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.75 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Barclays cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.85.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

